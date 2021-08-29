Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Up 220.0% in August

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 220.0% from the July 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JRONY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS JRONY opened at $41.61 on Friday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

