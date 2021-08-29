Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Up 220.0% in August

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 220.0% from the July 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JRONY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS JRONY opened at $41.61 on Friday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

