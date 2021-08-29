First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 178,400 shares, an increase of 113.7% from the July 29th total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 508,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of FTGC opened at $23.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.48. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $24.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 80.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 145,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 64,834 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $812,000. ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 11.8% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 43,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 118,713.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 228,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 227,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $1,031,000.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.