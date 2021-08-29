iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the July 29th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWZS opened at $17.69 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $20.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after buying an additional 16,633 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $474,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 115.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 74,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

