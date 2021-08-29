$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PPL’s earnings. PPL posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPL will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PPL.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PPL to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,017,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,763,000 after purchasing an additional 303,021 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 21.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,896,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,340,000 after purchasing an additional 601,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 4.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,927,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,703,000 after purchasing an additional 391,467 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPL opened at $29.22 on Friday. PPL has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

