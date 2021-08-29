First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the July 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 86,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 23,160 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $596,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 12,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

FPA stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.17. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $37.68.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.