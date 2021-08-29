Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.288 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$25.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.48 billion and a PE ratio of 14.40. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$23.63 and a 1-year high of C$40.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.54.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

