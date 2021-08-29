Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Peoples Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of PFIS stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. Peoples Financial Services has a 52-week low of $31.75 and a 52-week high of $47.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.94. The company has a market cap of $337.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.15.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $23.68 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Peoples Financial Services stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Peoples Financial Services worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

