Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.670-$3.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $113.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.49. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $114.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.56.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAMR. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

