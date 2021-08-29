Safe Haven 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $357,155.00 (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $14.94 million and $357,155.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.82 or 0.00850903 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.