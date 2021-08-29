Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives $223.73 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.73.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total transaction of $316,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,302,357.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.9% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVY opened at $226.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $113.06 and a 1-year high of $228.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

