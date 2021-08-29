Archer Investment Corp Trims Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Archer Investment Corp decreased its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 94.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $4,123,587.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $819,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,494,051.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 937,789 shares of company stock valued at $100,504,655 over the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NET opened at $123.57 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $127.70. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of -274.59 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.55.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

NET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

