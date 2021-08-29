Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Accel Entertainment also reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $201.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.47 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACEL. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Macquarie raised their price target on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Accel Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

NYSE:ACEL opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47. Accel Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $15.11. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $293,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $286,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,404 shares of company stock worth $1,135,948 in the last ninety days. 18.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8,995.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 63,418 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 110,991.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

