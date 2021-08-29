Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Position Boosted by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,559,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $630,353,000 after acquiring an additional 54,372 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $359,667,000 after acquiring an additional 49,122 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 54.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,937,000 after acquiring an additional 431,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,042,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $184,568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.77.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $192.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $127.78 and a 1 year high of $200.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

