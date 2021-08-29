Archer Investment Corp Acquires Shares of 4,560 Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GH. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Guardant Health by 0.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Guardant Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Guardant Health by 49.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Guardant Health by 37.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $564,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,989.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,824. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GH stock opened at $120.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.48. The company has a quick ratio of 19.30, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

