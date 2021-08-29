Analysts Expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. BGSF reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $74.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.67 million. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 3.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE BGSF opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56. BGSF has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $137.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BGSF’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

In other BGSF news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. purchased 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $128,020.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,984.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BGSF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BGSF during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGSF during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BGSF by 62.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGSF during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

