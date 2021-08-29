Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,119 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $8,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations in the second quarter worth about $309,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,033,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 12.5% in the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 39.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 38,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $25,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $74,426 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PGTI opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.99. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $28.11. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.47.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

