Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $413.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $401.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $295.04 and a 52 week high of $414.33.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

