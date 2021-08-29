The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 84,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 252.9% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PNC opened at $194.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.62. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The company has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Compass Point boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

