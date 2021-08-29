Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $6.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up 1.7% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 63,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 132,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

ICF opened at $68.98 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.78.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.