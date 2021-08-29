Archer Investment Corp Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 12.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Archer Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,354,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,973,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% in the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 474,325 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,177,000 after acquiring an additional 329,391 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,809,000 after acquiring an additional 170,311 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $162.36 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $124.14 and a 52-week high of $163.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.43.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

