Archer Investment Corp Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Archer Investment Corp lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,760 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $167.58 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.21 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.32. The company has a market capitalization of $265.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

