Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $2.98 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.6% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $92,372,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $113.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.41. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

