Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HES. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 616.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,506,338.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.16. Hess Co. has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $91.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

HES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.