6,368 Shares in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Bought by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 174.2% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth about $71,000. 39.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

In related news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush acquired 5,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARES opened at $75.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.61.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

