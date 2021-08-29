Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up approximately 2.0% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.4% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 19.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 77.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,662,000 after acquiring an additional 279,930 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 13.4% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 21,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $154.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.98. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $154.65.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.25.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total value of $4,175,495.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,041,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,925 shares of company stock worth $25,654,848. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

