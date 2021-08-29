L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,873,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 493.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 196,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,908,000 after purchasing an additional 163,732 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $232.20 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $235.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.33.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

