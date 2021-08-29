Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases Shares of 112,427 Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 112,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,712,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. Renasant Bank raised its position in Garmin by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Garmin by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Garmin by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $175.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.05. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $91.84 and a 52-week high of $176.25.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.14%.

In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,738 shares of company stock valued at $21,759,207 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.14.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

