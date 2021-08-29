Bank Hapoalim BM Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Booking were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Booking by 729.6% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,309,000 after purchasing an additional 145,445 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Booking by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,199,000 after acquiring an additional 65,805 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 4,132.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,574,000 after acquiring an additional 53,882 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Booking by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 137,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,487.24.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG stock opened at $2,305.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,189.92. The company has a market capitalization of $94.66 billion, a PE ratio of 229.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,589.00 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($10.81) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

