7,672 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.15.

In other American International Group news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.43. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.