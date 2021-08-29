Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 302,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,830,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 374.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,430,000 after buying an additional 3,072,265 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $167,464,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,302,000 after buying an additional 2,154,634 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 80.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,335,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,557 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $92.01 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $58.04 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.87.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

