Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases Shares of 257,919 State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 257,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $17,894,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 108.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $791,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $534,817,000 after purchasing an additional 159,847 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in State Street by 321.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,577,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,816 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $94.28 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $94.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.82.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STT. UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.08.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.