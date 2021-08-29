Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 99 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1,538.5% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 75,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

NYSE:UPS opened at $193.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.89. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.63 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

