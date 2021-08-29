United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Lowered by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

UPS opened at $193.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.63 and a 12-month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

