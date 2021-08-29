Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital trimmed its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 40.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,325 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 67.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMB stock opened at $136.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $157.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

