Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Short Interest Up 192.3% in August

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,201,600 shares, an increase of 192.3% from the July 29th total of 411,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,008.0 days.

Oversea-Chinese Banking stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $9.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

