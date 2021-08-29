Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.400-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $51.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NWN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

In other news, Director Malia H. Wasson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Northwest Natural stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Northwest Natural worth $11,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

