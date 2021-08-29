Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Short Interest Up 183.7% in August

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 711,600 shares, a growth of 183.7% from the July 29th total of 250,800 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 334,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 4.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 1.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 5.9% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAFM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens increased their target price on Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

SAFM opened at $193.82 on Friday. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $112.73 and a 1-year high of $197.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.27.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

