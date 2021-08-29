PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by Adirondack Research & Management Inc.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,828 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.79. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $46.75.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on PACW. Wedbush lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

