Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Bought by Adirondack Research & Management Inc.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 17.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 7.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TWNK stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.72. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess ?, Dolly Madison ?, Cloverhill ?, Big Texas ?, and Voortman ? brands.

