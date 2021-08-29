Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.050-$0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $246 million-$248 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.01 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.280 EPS.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $134.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.04. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -793.13 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $139.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Datadog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.24.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total value of $761,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,134,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $85,632.43. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 117,576 shares in the company, valued at $10,745,270.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,442,082 shares of company stock valued at $183,349,674 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

