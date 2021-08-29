MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by Adirondack Research & Management Inc.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. MGIC Investment makes up about 1.7% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 11.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 65,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,726,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,075,000 after acquiring an additional 162,110 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $422,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 417,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 16,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 14.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 53,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $15.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.73. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

