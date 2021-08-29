Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Invests $902,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $102.10 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The company has a market cap of $159.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

