TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives $115.76 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.76.

Several analysts have issued reports on TFII shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.95 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $113.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. TFI International has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $115.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.86.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the first quarter worth $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth $694,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth about $703,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth about $736,000. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

