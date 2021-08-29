Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.56.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.54 price target for the company.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 20,765 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Plug Power by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $195,407,000 after buying an additional 783,530 shares during the last quarter. 46.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.27. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Plug Power has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

