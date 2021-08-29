Central Pacific Financial Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Central Pacific Financial has raised its dividend payment by 31.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Central Pacific Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 39.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.0%.

Shares of CPF opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $28.81. The stock has a market cap of $736.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.60%. Equities analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Central Pacific Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.84% of Central Pacific Financial worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

