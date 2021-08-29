CareCloud, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:MTBCP)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.
Shares of MTBCP stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $31.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.01.
About CareCloud
Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.