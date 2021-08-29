ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

ACNB has increased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

ACNB stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $252.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.11. ACNB has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter.

In related news, Chairman Alan J. Stock bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.13 per share, for a total transaction of $281,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 38,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,481.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Sites sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $28,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,132 shares of company stock worth $285,032 and sold 2,268 shares worth $64,448. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ACNB stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,441 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,824 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of ACNB worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

