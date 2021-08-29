Analysts Anticipate Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.12). Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIGL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,603,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,203,000 after buying an additional 109,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,076,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,390,000 after buying an additional 121,023 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the first quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 8,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,557,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,415,000 after buying an additional 23,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $16,608,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $654.36 million, a PE ratio of -76.60 and a beta of 1.51.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

