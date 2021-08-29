Short Interest in Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Rises By 200.0%

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCUCY shares. Bank of America cut shares of Brunello Cucinelli from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.05 price target on shares of Brunello Cucinelli and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

OTCMKTS BCUCY opened at $29.90 on Friday. Brunello Cucinelli has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $34.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.43.

Brunello Cucinelli SpA engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of luxury clothing and accessories. It specializes in cashmere products in the ready-to-wear apparel sector under the brand name Brunello Cucinelli. The company was founded by Brunello Cucinelli in 1978 and is headquartered in Corciano, Italy.

