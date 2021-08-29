Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in August

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS SUPGF opened at $0.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54. Superior Gold has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $0.69.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. It owns the Plutonic Gold operations located in Australia. The company was founded on July 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

